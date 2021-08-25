August 25: Krispy Kreme giving out more free donuts, famous Nirvana cover involved in a lawsuit

(WKRG) — Online shopping is still the new craze and Coastal Alabama Community College students can get some free spending money.

Coastal Alabama Community College giving students and employees a $100 Amazon gift card and a free “Vaxxed & Back at Coastal” T-shirt as part of a new incentive program for the fall semester. Those who are already vaccinated can get the deal by showing proof of vaccination.

The first clinic was held today, and there are seven more planned on different campuses.

The school’s president hopes this incentive will insulate the school from any possible outbreaks of COVID-19.

What’s better than one free donut? Two free donuts.

Krispy Kreme wants to give out even more glazed donuts this year to those who are vaccinated.

Beginning next Monday and lasting all week customers can get two free donuts with proof of vaccination.

This deal ends on Sept. 5 but you can still get one free donut every day for the rest of the year with proof of vaccination.

Rock band Nirvana released the album “Nevermind” more than 25 years ago. The album cover is iconic for the picture of a naked baby swimming after a dollar in a pool.

That baby, Spencer Elden, is now suing the band and more people claiming child exploitation and pornography.

Back in 2016, Elden was paid to do a remake of the photo for the album’s anniversary.

The album includes songs like “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Come As You Are” and has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.

Elden is asking for $150,000 from the 17 people involved, which totals out to just more than $2.5 Million.