August 16: Check out the ten nicest bathrooms, and what is college like for an Olympic gold medalist

(WKRG) — Besides the food or amazing service, there are ten places fighting to be the number 1 spot for the best bathroom in the country.

A winner will be chosen from this group of ten, they range form downtown bathrooms in big cities an airport bathroom at JFK in New York, even a portable bathroom called Fancy Flush.

These ten finalists were submitted in an online contest by Cintas. Fans can now vote for their favorite by August 20.

The winner will get a free facility cleaning and $2,500 in cleaning supplies.

A gold medal goes great with college orientation. US gymnast Sunisa Lee has finished her first week at auburn university.

In an interview, Sunisa says it has been a balancing act for her. With more than a million Instagram followers, she is highly recognized walking around campus.

Lee says she is thankful to have the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level and hopes the stardom will die down as the semester moves along.

This man has a very supportive family. War hero Tom Rice decided to ring in his 100th birthday by jumping out of an airplane in California.

Rice is no stranger to skydiving he was a paratrooper who dropped into Normandy for D-day back in World War II.

Rice was greeted by hundreds of spectators when he hit the ground.