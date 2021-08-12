August 12: Meet the new hosts of Jeopardy, and take a look at the new Taco Bell concept

(WKRG) — In this new Taco Bell concept customers drive under the kitchen and will receive their food via a “bell-evator.”

The new ‘Taco Bell Defy’ concept will be about 3,000 square feet, has four drive-thru lanes (three of which will be designated for online or mobile orders), and like we mentioned the ‘bell-evator’ to deliver your food.



Taco Bell says this innovative concept will get rid of the drive-through window exchange. Customers will instead be able to see and hear the employees through a high-tech video screen.

The first location will be built in Minnesota.

I feel like this is a tribute to Alex Trebek. They needed two people to fill his shoes as the new host of Jeopardy.

Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer, will take over permanent hosting duties for the popular game show. He was one of several guest hosts after Trebek died of pancreatic cancer.

For primetime specials and spinoffs, neuroscientist and big bang theory actress Mayim Bialik, will be the host.

Something new in the world of Jeopardy, next year they are launching a college championship tournament.

In case you didn’t know, there is a lifeguard national championship competition held in Texas every year.

The Destin beach safety team bringing home some hardware. 6 of the 7 members had never been to national before and they did great!

The team placed 8th overall out of 30 teams. The events ranging from a run swim run race, 2K beach runs, and surf competitions.