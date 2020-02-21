Animal shelter takes in kitten they say was used in dog-fighting ring

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A kitten that had been used in a dog-fighting ring has been taken in by a shelter on the south side of Indianapolis, Southside Animal Shelter says.

According to a Facebook post, the kitten was turned in Tuesday by a UPS driver who found the feline by itself in a “relatively industrial area” close to the shelter.

“All of the white parts of this kitten’s fur have been colored red. If you have ever seen this first hand, then you know this kitten came from the world of dog fighting.

We will spare the details, but this is an incredibly lucky boy,” wrote the shelter.

Southside Animal Shelter says it has cleaned up the kitten and decided to named him Cosmo.

Cosmo will be up for adoption after the shelter is able to neuter him and nurse the animal back to a healthy weight.

Southside Animal Shelter is located at 1614 West Edgewood Avenue and can be reached by calling 317-407-1263.