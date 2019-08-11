Anheuser-Busch launching spiked seltzer line

(CNN) — Anheuser-Busch InBev is launching a spiked seltzer under its Natural Light brand.

The company says Natty Light Seltzer is priced about 20-percent less than the leading hard seltzer brands. And it says unlike most hard seltzers, which are often sold in four-packs, it will be available in 24-can packages.

Each one is about 130-calories and six-percent alcohol by volume.

It comes in two flavors — “black cherry and lime” and “mango and peach” — and should be widely available in the U.S. in a few weeks.

Natural Light Seltzer is not the first hard seltzer product for Anheuser-Busch InBev. It already sells Bon & Viv.