Alligator spotted with knife stuck in head

SUGAR LAND, Texas (CNN) )– Residents in a Texas neighborhood are doing everything they can to help an alligator.

Sugar Land neighbors have spotted a gator with a big knife lodged in its head, and now they want to assist the animal before it’s too late.

Erin Weaver has lived here six years without any concern for the reptile residents, until this morning.

“I saw him swimming, and then I saw him turn like swimming towards me, and I saw something sticking out of his head,” Weaver said.

She took pictures of what appears to be a kitchen knife lodged in an alligator’s head.

“It looked like a steak knife that was sticking out of his head,” Weaver said.

Her photos and others have made the rounds on neighborhood social media groups, drawing concern for how this happened.

“I feel that somebody did this on purpose,” Weaver said. “Never have I seen them aggressive or even defensive, I mean, if you walk by and startle them they just go under water.”

“I want to get help for this alligator, I don’t want to see an alligator swimming around with a knife in his head and suffering,” Weaver said.

Weaver says the serene beauty of this lakeside living is now tainted by the images she witnessed and the thought of a neighbor harming this animal.

“And to get a knife in there, I mean someone had to really have thrown it hard or stabbed this poor thing hard,” Weaver said.

Weaver says the Texas Parks and Wildlife was contacted, and neighbors are expecting a game warden to check out the gator next Monday.

The Brazos Bend State Park superintendent says gators are very resilient and infection resistant.

He is optimistic this gator is not in pain and could live like this for some time.