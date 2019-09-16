Ahead of Halloween season, Netflix unveils ‘Netflix & Chills’ section

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With only 45 days before Halloween — and one technical week of summer left — Netflix has unveiled it’s “Netflix and Chills” section, which will feature both new original spooky movies and shows and old favorites.

(Netflix)

(Netflix)

New titles include the new original movie “In the Tall Grass,” written by Stephen King and his son, horror writer Joe Hill. Netflix original series “Marianne,” which premiered on Friday the 13th, follows a French horror novelist who discovers that her creation — a witch demon — might in fact be real.

Meanwhile, new acquired content features dropping in September “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” “Sinister 2” and “Scream 2.”

If you have cable, AMC’s wildly popular FearFest programming lineup will return for its 23rd year. The annual horror marathon features end-to-end horror films beginning October 13.

Austin-based horror blog Bloody Disgusting has collected all the titles that will be available to watch both through the channel’s on-air schedule and on-demand streaming.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, of TV’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” co-stars in “Scream 2,” the 1997 follow-up to the 1996 hit film “Scream” (Dimension Films)

FearFest’s lineup will be available for streaming Oct. 1 and will feature famous titles such as nearly every film in the “Alien” franchise, several “Friday the 13th” entries, and two movies from the “Halloween” franchise.

“Halloween” (1978) follows a young Jamie-Lee Curtis as she is stalked by escaped killer Michael Myers (Compass International Pictures)

Subscribers of AMC Premiere will get access to additional films.

If you would instead like to get out of the house and head to the theater, you can look for creepy family fare like animated “The Addams Family” or horror-comedy sequel “Zombieland: Double Tap,” which opens Oct. 18.