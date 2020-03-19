A Pennsylvania man is changing the hunting game with a revolutionary tree stand

SOMERSET, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –A Somerset County man is changing the hunting game with a revolutionary tree stand.

Shawn Booth has always been an avid hunter.

“Ever since I was old enough to hunt, my father took me hunting and from day one, we’ve always been hunting out of tree stands,” says Booth.

Booth was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma 20 years ago and has been in remission ever since. This past year, he got some more unfortunate medical news. He showed signs of Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“In December toward the closing season for my hunting, I was barely able to climb into a tree stand. I started losing strength and was worried about what I was going to do for the coming years. How would I continue to do something that I enjoy?”

That’s when an idea came.

“Popped into my mind and was truly a Godsend…the design, the image and how it was going to be made was given to me.”

He then created the unique hunting stand that mechanically lifts hunters without the need for a ladder, like in a typical tree stand.

“It takes three to five people to set those up so it requires a lot of people, a lot of planning, the perfect tree setup just because they’re so big and hard to set up.”

He says his stand is also safer.

“Not only can we limit the risk of people falling out of tree stands with slipping on ice or not being anchored when they’re climbing ladders…from the time you step in the stand, you’re anchored and safe.”

The Tree Runner goes for $875 and for every 250 sold, Booth says he’ll donate one to a wounded warrior.

Booth is also donating some of the proceeds to give back to Lou Gehrig’s Disease research.

