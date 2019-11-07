3-year-old shows anyone can learn CPR

FL. (CNN Newsource) — A video that has been shared over 20-thousand times shows 3-year-old Asher performing CPR.

“We’re just a family of first responders and were trying to teach the little ones young,” says Christopher Shell.

And the video is further proof.

Shell has been a firefighter and paramedic since 2008. His wife is a Boca Raton dispatcher, even the in-laws are first responders.

“I think its a coincidence,” says Shaul Fuchsman, Palm Beach County Air Rescue.

Three-year-old Asher and his five-year-old brother, were visiting their dad on November first when an emergency call came in.

Shell was notified to respond to a call and Asher was quite upset he couldn’t come along to help save lives.

That’s when he and his wife devised a plan two days later to stage a mock CPR drill complete with a response via a power wheels fire truck.

Shell says,”Check for a pulse and make sure the patient has a pulse, has a heart beat. I told him there is no pulse start CPR. So he starts chest compressions.”

While the video is gaining a lot of traction online, this family hopes it sends a strong message to parents.

“If I can teach a three-year-old how to do CPR anybody can learn how to do CPR, it’s not hard and we should all learn how to do it so that way you know one day you can help save a life,” states Shell.