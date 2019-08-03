94-year-old veteran almost threw away winning lotto ticket

PORTLAND, Ore. (WFLA/CNN)- A fortune nearly thrown away.

It happened to 94-year-old William Bowker – an air force veteran who lives in Oregon.

He plays the lottery often, and his granddaughter came by to check his latest ticket.

She thought mistakenly it was a Mega Millions ticket when instead it was Megabucks.

Before Bowker tossed it out, he double-checked and to his amazement, he hit on all the winning numbers on a jackpot of $6.5 million!

Bowker took the bulk sum after taxes which is a nice $2.2 million.

Bowker says at 94, he has what he needs, but he’s thrilled to be able to help his family.

A Jacksons Food Store in Happy Valley-Oregon gets $65,000 for selling that winning ticket.

It’s the largest jackpot ticket the chain has ever sold in the state.

