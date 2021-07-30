5 Things to do This Weekend for the Weekend of July 30th – August 1st

Luke Bryan – The Wharf (Orange Beach)

LUKE BRYAN is coming to The Wharf Amphitheater on Saturday as part of the C Spire Concert Series, and the Gulf Coast CW will be there handing out a bunch of really awesome swag which means I’ll be there, and you should be too! Tickets on sale now – online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Wharf Box Office.

Babe Ruth World Series – Hank Aaron Stadium (Mobile)

The Babe Ruth World Series is coming to Hank Aaron Stadium on Saturday as nine teams from across the United States, including the Alabama Rawdogs will play to determine the best 16 to 18-year-old team. The festivities officially begin on July 30 with a Fanfest and Home Run Derby beginning at 2 p.m. Both events are free to the public.

Alabama Wrestling Federation Presents Unstoppable – Semmes Community Center

The wait is over AWF fans as this SATURDAY the Alabama Wrestling Federation returns to the SEMMES COMMUNITY CENTER as they bring to you UNSTOPPABLE! This show will definitely be non-stop action from bell to bell! Tickets start at $10. Doors will open at 6PM the show will start at 7PM!

Yada (Sounds like Jada) Kahoom (sounds like Ka-Boom) Fashion Show – Pensacola

This Saturday at the Onyx Pensacola Premier complex, Yada Kahoom, a 14 year old artist and clothing designer will be hosting their 2021 fashion show with a performance by the Pensacola Prancing Pirouettes. We love to see young people out doing big things so come on out and show support! Doors open at 5

Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Fest – Downtown Mobile

The 23rd Annual Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival starts tonight in Downtown Mobile and runs throughout the weekend with several different events including an evening of poetry, a salute to Africatown and the E.B. Coleman Orchestra. For more information go to GCEHJazzFest.ORG