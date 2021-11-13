19 best high-end gifts for dog lovers

High end can mean luxury brands, but it’s also about quality and truly original top-quality products.

Which high-end gift for dog lovers is best?

Looking to really spoil the dog lover in your life? It won’t be difficult. There are a ton of unique, custom and top-of-the-line gifts that dog moms and dads will simply adore — especially if you’re dealing with someone who doesn’t like to spend money on themselves.

So whether you’re looking for tech, custom pet mementos or even elaborate matching dog-human sets — here are the best high-end gifts you can get for dog lovers.

Best custom treasures for dog lovers

Sincerely Silver Shop Paw Print Necklace

This custom paw print necklace features the actual paw print of your dog lover’s pet engraved on one round metal disc plus the dog’s name printed on another disc. Both discs come in silver, rose gold or gold. And there are three different chain lengths.

Sold by Etsy

Embark Breed Identification Kit

This pet DNA test will help the dog lover in your life learn more about the background of their favorite pooch. The test screens for over 350 dog breeds and results are usually available two to four weeks after the sample is sent in.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Uncommon Goods Personalized Dog Blueprints

This framed 20- by 26-inch poster looks like a “blueprint” to the recipient’s favorite dog. The breed is customizable and the dog’s name is included at the bottom.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Erin Harris Custom Pet Portrait Cufflinks

Here is a set of round sterling silver cufflinks with a custom dog face engraved on each piece. The image can be based on any photograph you like and the cufflinks each measure about 3.25 inches long.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Best clothing and accessories for dog lovers

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s French Bulldog Cold Weather Cuff Hat

This warm knit hat is made from acrylic, nylon and wool with an embroidered French bulldog on the cuff. It comes in black, charcoal gray or navy blue. Dry-clean only.

Sold by Macy’s

Disney Men’s Dog Print Tie

This necktie shows generations of friendly, lovable Disney dogs and can be worn for dress or casual occasions. Dry-clean only.

Sold by Macy’s

Macy’s Diamond Accent Paw Print 18-Inch Pendant Necklace

This paw print-shaped pendant is set in silver with round diamonds in the center. It comes on an 18-inch cable-link chain with a ring clasp closure.

Sold by Macy’s

Get Match It Cotton Matching Sweaters for Dog and Human

This set features a cotton sweater for a human recipient and a matching cotton sweater for a dog. There are several size combinations and dozens of color options. Both sweaters are handknit and machine washable.

Sold by Etsy

Le Vian Nude & Chocolate Diamond Paw Prints Stud Earrings

These earrings are set in 14-carat rose gold with beautiful 0.375 carat nude and chocolate Le Vian diamonds. They have post backs and hang just a little off the ear.

Sold by Macy’s

Best home and décor for dog lovers

Sur La Table Dog Spatula

This flat-edge spatula features a fun dog-themed cartoon print. The spatula piece is 2.5 inches in width and is affixed to a wooden handle. It is free of BPAs — chemicals the Mayo Clinic says can seep into food and beverages — and dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Sur La Table

Kensington Hill Frisky Dogs Scottish Terrier Bookends Set

This set comes with two 6.5-inch tall Scottish-terrier bookends with an elegant light washed bronze and stone finish. They’re sure to make a great accent for any bookshelf.

Sold by Amazon

Eddie Bauer Flannel Collection Dog Friends Bedding Sheet Set

These pale blue flannel sheets are made of premium cotton with a subtle dog and tree print. The set is machine washable and includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Wayfair, and Kohl’s

Eddie Bauer Winter Lab Decorative Pillow

This white polyester pillow measures 16 by 20 inches and features a big Labrador silhouette wearing a festive red plaid scarf. Spot-clean only.

Sold by Macy’s

Disney Traditions Lady and The Tramp 60th Anniversary Figurine

This colorfully detailed and beautifully hand-painted resin figurine features the two title characters from the classic animated film “Lady and the Tramp” atop a small decorative base. It stands about 6.75 inches tall and comes in a gift box.

Sold by Amazon

Best high-quality pet gear for dog lovers

Pettsie Matching Dog Collar and Owner Friendship Bracelet

Here is a matching dog collar and human friendship bracelet set in a sweet floral pattern. The collar features a red buckle closure and the human bracelet is completely adjustable.

Sold by Amazon

Dog Helios Thunder Full-Body Dog Jacket

Available in four colors and five sizes, this full-body all-weather polyester-and-fleece jacket is designed to keep a dog warm, safe and comfortable. The outer shell is waterproof and reflective; the fastener is adjustable.

Sold by Chewy

Furbo Dog Camera

This full HD wireless pet camera tosses treats, features two-way audio, night vision and is compatible with Alexa-enabled devices. A power adapter and USB cable come included.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Pet Life ‘Hounda Accordion’ Metal Framed Collapsible Expandable Pet Dog Crate

This collapsible nylon carrying case expands to give a dog more room while they are on the floor. It comes in four colors and several sizes. Hand-wash only.

Sold byMacy’s

La-Z-Boy 43-By-35-Inch Harper Sofa Dog Bed

This plush polyester dog bed looks as luxurious as it feels with a gusseted base and double wall accent piping. It’s extra large to accommodate all kinds of dogs and it’s machine washable.

Sold by Macy’s

