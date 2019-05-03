Skip to content
Viral News
Stray dog becomes bomb-sniffing K9
Alligator spotted with knife stuck in head
Police: Woman was drunk, but no DUI for toy truck joy ride
Biker charged with felony for burnouts on gay pride crosswalk
Badly-made fake license plate leads to truck driver’s arrest
Krispy Kreme in Times Square will have glaze waterfall, world’s largest ‘Hot Light’
City councilman proposes holiday for childless couples
‘Zombie snake’ that pretends to be dead
Texas Governor signs bill allowing kids to operate lemonade stands without license
Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC fight
Police officer mows elderly woman’s lawn after noticing it is overgrown
UPDATE: Bikers could face hate crime charges for gay pride crosswalk burnouts
Slithering surprise: Rangers find three-eyed snake on highway
High schooler banned from dance after racist ‘promposal’ sign
28-year-old father suffers stroke after popping his neck
OWA opens ‘Mystic Mansion’ ride
West Virginia police officers receive new bulletproof vests from 11-year-old boy
Baby cut from mother’s womb dies weeks later
Honda builds lawn mower that goes from 0 to 100 in just over 6 seconds
Tennessee veteran reunited with long lost love after 75 years
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expected to sign bill banning ‘sanctuary cities’
