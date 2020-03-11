Zipline, safari cars and plenty to see at new Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo opened their new location Wednesday morning in Gulf Shores. After many years at the original location along Highway 59, a new home for the animals has been built north of the Intracoastal Waterway.

“I think families are going to love it,” said a visitor.

Gates opened around 9:30 a.m. to a packed crowd. The new location offers a zip line, safari cars, a restaurant and a lot more space compared to the previous one.

“They have room to roam and it’s very natural looking, close to what their habitat would be,” said JoElna Arnold, who was happy to see the animals on Wednesday.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo features a large gift shop and plenty of walking paths for guests.

“The big cats is always my favorite thing and they’re up and running around this morning and that really tickles me all the way through. I like that a lot,” said Chris Bivens who traveled to Baldwin County from Texas. He tells us he’s visited the zoo in years past, but he was excited to be one of the first guests at the new location when it opened.

