‘You’re going to jail if we catch you:’ Message from OB mayor to potential looters

ORANG BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Bridges are open, but checkpoints remain throughout Orange Beach to ensure only locals, emergency crews and city workers are the only ones on the streets as Hurricane Sally cleanup continues.

Orange Beach Police tell us they did arrest three people from Texas who ignored officers’ orders at a check point telling them to turn around. Police were able to pull the trio over and found marijuana, methamphetamine, fentanyl and ecstasy in the vehicle. While the suspects were not charged with any theft or looting, police say they “had no business being in Orange Beach,” and strongly believed they were “there for nefarious purposes.”

Those arrested are Veneieck Eugene Cage of Houston, Jose Luis Vargas of El Paso and Allen Dwayne Coleman of Houston.

Meanwhile, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon had a strong message for anyone trying to get into the city for similar purposes.

“We caught some of them yesterday and they’re in our jail. This ain’t Portland, you’re going to jail if we catch you,” he told Sean Sullivan on FM Talk 106.5 Monday afternoon. “They had rap sheets a mile long. Our cops can pick them out a mile off. We think they were coming in to steal cars.”

You can listen to more of the interview in the video at the top of the article.

Mayor Kennon also added that officers from departments all across the Southeast are in town to help.

He says also wants residents to be aware of the “bigger picture” that “of all the thousands and thousands of vehicles, we’ve had only two reported burglaries and 4 thefts since the storm,” he said.

Police want the emphasize the following point: If you have items missing or believe you are a victim of theft, let officers know.

LATEST STORIES: