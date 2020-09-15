‘You can’t cure stupid:’ Gov. Ivey urges citizens to take Hurricane Sally seriously

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey spoke to WKRG News 5 about Hurricane Sally preparations Tuesday afternoon.

Ivey is urging citizens to listen to local officials and take action if need be.

Ivey said she has talked to some local officials, and they told her some people refused to evacuate. Her response to that: “You can’t cure stupid.”

“It is going to be a deadly threat, and people need to take notice and take appropriate actions to prevent some real tragedy happening to them and their family,” Ivey said.

Watch the full interview above.

