WWII vet who raised money for healthcare workers gets tons of birthday cards

LONDON, England (CBS Newspath)–The World War II veteran who vowed to walk 100 laps in his garden to raise money for England’s healthcare workers has received thousands of birthday cards from well-wishers. It’s Captain Tom’s 100th birthday at the end of April.
