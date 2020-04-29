WWII vet who raised money for healthcare workers gets tons of birthday cards

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, England (CBS Newspath)–The World War II veteran who vowed to walk 100 laps in his garden to raise money for England’s healthcare workers has received thousands of birthday cards from well-wishers. It’s Captain Tom’s 100th birthday at the end of April.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories