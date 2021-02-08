Wrong-way I-10 crash kills two, Mom of victim speaks to WKRG News 5

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — 24-year-old Paiton Goodwin was headed home to Mobile early Sunday morning when according to state troopers, she was hit by a wrong-way driver, 21-year-old Amberly Montgomery.

Paiton’s Mom, Kathy Firth, got the news from state troopers. “You are just hoping in the back of your mind that there is some chance that they are not coming to tell you that your baby has been killed in a car accident, because that would be absolutely unfathomable to think that my 24-year-old daughter has lost her life and that I’m never going to see her again, that she is never going to call me Mom again.”

Near the 60 mile marker on I-10 westbound, the car Goodwin was driving, a Toyota Camry, and Montgomery’s Hyundai Elantra collided head-on. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. “She was a life taken too young, too soon and I want everyone to know what a great and amazing woman she is and was,” says Firth.

Two families are now dealing with terrible loss. “We are praying for them as well,” says Paiton’s Mom, “and this is a tragic accident and I feel for them and I pray for them that they can get through this time as well.”

Friends say Montgomery was on her way to Pensacola, others say she was headed home to Mobile from Foley. How she got on the wrong side of I-10 is still under investigation.