World-famous Venice Beach reopens

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- We're answering your coronavirus questions each weeknight on WKRG News 5 at 10. Leave a message on our coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055.

The question for May 13 is:"To kill the germs on your mask, put it in the oven on 170-degrees for 5 minutes and I would love to know if that's true."