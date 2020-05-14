World-famous Venice Beach reopens

VENICE BEACH, Cal. (CBS Newspath)–Beaches in Los Angeles County reopened on Wednesday after being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People at Venice Beach had to maintain physical distance and wear a mask unless they were in the water. Beaches are only open for active use, so sunbathing and picnics are still not allowed.
- Target security guard suffers broken arm in attack by 2 men escorted out for not having masks
- Small towns with few COVID-19 cases request waiver from statewide mandates
- Airbus could announce job cuts Thursday
- COVID-19 question of the day: ‘Can I sanitize my mask in my oven?’
- Goat herd invades southern California town