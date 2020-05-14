World-famous Venice Beach reopens

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

VENICE BEACH, Cal. (CBS Newspath)–Beaches in Los Angeles County reopened on Wednesday after being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People at Venice Beach had to maintain physical distance and wear a mask unless they were in the water. Beaches are only open for active use, so sunbathing and picnics are still not allowed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories