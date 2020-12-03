Worker trapped in Ono Island water tower safely removed

UPDATE (2:05 PM) — Chief Kimmerling says the man who fell in the water tower is now safely down.

Here’s a look inside the concrete cylinder of the water tower as crews work to remove him from the tower.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– Orange Beach Fire and Rescue is trying to rescue a maintenance worker who fell into the water tower on Ono Island.

The fire chief tells WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams that the emergency crews are lowing a basket into the tower to pull the man out and a chopper is on standby.

WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way and will keep you updated.

LATEST HEADLINES: