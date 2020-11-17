Woman transported to hospital after Pace truck fire

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A truck fire in Pace sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy on scene told WKRG News 5 the woman was charging a vaporize pen in her truck when it caught fire.

The woman pulled over into a parking lot at Cardinal Street and Highway 90 in Pace. The woman was able to get out of the truck before it was fully engulfed in flames. The truck is a total loss.

The woman was transported to a local hospital to treat burns to her hands, according to the deputy on scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories