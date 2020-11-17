Woman transported to hospital after Pace truck fire

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A truck fire in Pace sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy on scene told WKRG News 5 the woman was charging a vaporize pen in her truck when it caught fire.

The woman pulled over into a parking lot at Cardinal Street and Highway 90 in Pace. The woman was able to get out of the truck before it was fully engulfed in flames. The truck is a total loss.

The woman was transported to a local hospital to treat burns to her hands, according to the deputy on scene.