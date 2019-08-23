WKRG News 5 honored with Boys and Girls Club “CARE” Award

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 was honored Friday with the “CARE” Award. This award is given to an individual or business not directly affiliated with a Boys and Girls Club organization but has provided outstanding in-kind or direct support to their local Boys & Girls Clubs or Boys & Girls Clubs across the state.

Back in June, WKRG and Nexstar Media Group held its Founders Day of Caring, a day where members of the Nexstar team give back to their communities.

News 5 spent the day at the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama’s Semmes location. While there, the team took part in activities with the children, painted and even did a little gardening.

“It’s just fun to see the kids, see what they’re doing this summer, see where they come and what they do every day,” said News Anchor Peter Albrecht.

This award also highlighted News 5’s impact on club members through “Our City, Our Future” Telethons, WKRG/Nexstar Day of Caring events, Green & Phillips partnership, volunteerism and assistance in building Club brand awareness through promotion and newscast.

“It’s about saving our children, giving them a path to success and empowering them,” said Dr. Lynda Carroll.

The award was presented in Auburn during the Boys and Girls Club Alliance meeting.