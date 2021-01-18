WKRG.com: Trending topics for January 18

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Since we first started hearing about COVID-19, we’ve heard that the virus can’t be transmitted through food. One of the top stories on WKRG.com is about coronavirus found on ice cream in China.
Watch the video above for more information.
- Chinese city reports coronavirus found on ice cream
- After allergic reactions at 1 clinic, California pauses use of large batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
- Fake “COVID Response Team” spotted at Mobile Walmart
- First time buyers for Disney World annual passes out of luck
- Baby giraffe, born while the world watched, dies at Nashville zoo