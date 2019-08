FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new restaurant will still replace the former Hardee’s building along Highway 98 in Fairhope, we’re told. It was announced earlier this year that Bob Baumhower’s new restaurant, Wingfingers, would occupy the building.

A representative with Aloha Hospitality tells News 5 crews are still working to remodel the facility and that it will still open in Fairhope. We’re waiting to hear back on when the restaurant is tentatively scheduled to open.