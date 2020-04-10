Why men, especially should seek medical help when they feel sick

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Dr. Birx said at Thursday’s daily coronavirus briefing that more women are being tested for the virus than men, but a higher percentage of men tested have a positive result. She encouraged all men to seek help as soon as they feel sick, rather than waiting.
