Why men, especially should seek medical help when they feel sick

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) -- Chief John Barber, a former investigator for the Mobile Police Department, isn't just taking on a role in a new city - but taking on a leadership role during a pandemic.

"Well, I mean assuming a new position as far as being a chief of police in any organization is a little bit of a learning curve," he said. "And with how things are changing with the virus globally, we're definitely changing out protocols almost daily around here."