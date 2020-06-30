WHO director: The pandemic is “speeding up”

by: WKRG Staff

GENEVA, Switzerland (CBS Newspath)–The director-general of the World Health Organization said at a press briefing on Monday that the coronavirus is “not even close to being over.” He also said, “Although many countries have made some progress. Globally, the pandemic is actually speeding up.”

