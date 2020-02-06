Who can resist these pups?

ADORABLE! The Berlin Zoo’s one-month-old meerkat pups played around in their habitat last week. The zoo said the four unnamed pups, whose genders are still unknown, are the first to be born at the zoo in almost seven years.

