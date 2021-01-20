‘When I saw VP Kamala Harris, I thought I can do anything:’ Daughter and mother react to the historic inauguration

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Young girls of color across the country are feeling inspired after witnessing Kamala Harris become the first woman, the first African American, and the first person of South Asian descent to become U.S. Vice President.

News 5’s Amber Grigley caught up with an 8-year-old who says this historical inauguration really proved that the sky’s the limit.

An American tradition for some was an American dream that many thought they would never see.

“It made me feel proud,” said 8-year-old Aubree Payne.

Payne dressed in her pink, pearls, and chucks, just like her mom Angela Payne to watch this barrier-breaking moment in history.

“We teach our children that they can do anything, that they can be anything. It’s one thing to say that they can do all of these things, yet another to see someone in the White House who looks like them,” said Payne.

And for little Miss Aubree, this meant the world to her.

“When I saw Kamala Harris…when she was the Vice President, I thought I can do anything,” said Aubree.

Aubree’s mom is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., just like Harris.

“I’ve really been proud not just because she’s my sorority sister, but just to know that she and Joe displayed such grace and dignity throughout all that’s been happening,” said Payne.

Payne said it was important to share this moment with her daughter.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is inspiring for all of us to dream big,” said Payne.

“If she can do it then I can do it. Maybe I can become the next Vice President,” said Aubree.