What’s Working: Mobile woman raises thousands to feed healthcare workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In tonight’s What’s Working, the story of how one person can make a difference. Mary Katherine Zarzour of Mobile wanted to do something to help our local healthcare workers. Her friend in another state started a GoFundMe account to raise money for meals, and Zarzour decided to try the same thing here. She never expected to raise over $25,000 in just over a week!

Zarzour posted this on Facebook asking for donations.

“I have started a community fundraiser to provide meals from our local restaurants to all of the people hard at work at our local hospitals. I’m working closely with hospital staff and local restaurant owners to provide nurses/doctors and ALL employees on the frontline with individually boxed meals from our favorite local restaurants that also need our support right now. Meals will run about $10/person and we are trying to take at least 100 meals for each delivery.”

Since this post, she has delivered hundreds of meals to each hospital in Mobile. Volunteer coordinators at the hospitals meet her outside, and she gives them the meals to distribute to employees on different floors and on different shifts.

“It’s hard not to pull out of the parking lot in tears. It’s such a group effort, and I am certainly not doing it by myself. All the help is so wonderful,” Zarzour said.

Zarzour says each meal costs $10 (plus 20 percent gratuity), so every donation big or small is appreciated. Right now, Zarzour and her husband are picking up and delivering meals. She would like to thank everyone who has contributed.

Karen Wilson, the volunteer coordinator at Springhill Medical Center says the employees are so appreciative.

“We so appreciate the love and support and the kindness. It lifts their spirits in this tough time,” Wilson said.

If you would like to donate, here’s a link to her gofundme page. It’s called:#MOBILESTRONG: Feeding the Frontline.

