What’s Happening in Northwest Florida: June 15-20

(WKRG) — A boating alert, helping an animal shelter in need and giraffes are all making headlines in Northwest Florida this week.

Boating season is in full swing and here’s what you need to know this week before boating near the Pensacola Bay bridge. There’s a Coast Guard-enforced 500 yard buffer zone around construction vessels and activities at the bridge. Boaters must use idle speed and cannot go under the bridge unless it’s through the center span. For more info, click here.

Animal shelters and rescues have suffered financially during the pandemic. You can help this Saturday by taking your dog by the Pensacola Humane Society to get a bath, flea dip, and nail trim. The doggie bathe-in will be used to buy “kitten kits” for foster kittens. For more on the bathe-in and prices for baths and dips, go to the Pensacola Humane Society’s Facebook page.

And, it’s World Giraffe Week at the Gulf Breeze Zoo! The zoo is offering a behind-the-scenes tour and a “meet and greet” with the zoo’s herd of giraffes. The week-long celebration leads up to World Giraffe Day, which is Saturday. For pricing and reservations, visit the Zoo’s Facebook page, or their website.

