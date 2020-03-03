What’s being done to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccine

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath) President Trump: “We’re working very hard to expedite the longer process of developing a vaccine.” President Trump, Vice President Pence, and members of the coronavirus task force met with pharmaceutical executives to discuss work that is being done to develop a vaccine and therapies that can help people recover from the coronavirus.

