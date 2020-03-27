What’s being done to develop a Covid-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)– Dr. Anthony Fauci said at Thursday’s coronavirus task force briefing that “we’re working with a variety of companies” to produce a COVID-19 vaccine while it’s still being tested. He said, “… that’s one of the things we’re really gonna push on, is to be able to have it ready if in fact it works.” A vaccine may be a year to a year and a half away from being available.
