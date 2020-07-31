What to expect from NASA’s Mars 2020 mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fl (CBS Newspath)–An Atlas rocket carrying the Mars rover “Perseverance” lifted off on July 30 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Here’s a look at what to expect from the Mars 2020 Mission.
- WATCH: Voters weigh in on president’s suggestion to postpone election
- ALDOT’s legal bureau reviewing denied damage claims from I-65 resurfacing project
- Isaias becomes the 2nd hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- Child trafficking awareness march in Baldwin County
- Warm Friday ahead with little to no rain, Isaias expected to become a hurricane