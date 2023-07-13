HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you grew up in Florida or Louisiana, or maybe even South Alabama, perhaps seeing alligators was a nearly everyday occurrence. While it is not as common in North Alabama, alligators are still prevalent and can appear dangerous.

With it being summertime, families will spend time outside and by the water and it’s important to know what to do in the event that you spot these four-legged chompers.

“Alligators should be treated just as all wild animals should be treated,” said Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division Conservation Outreach Coordinator Marianne Gauldin, “they should be left alone!”

Gauldin also shared that the typical behavior of alligators and other wild animals is to be wary of humans, meaning their natural tendency is to leave humans alone.

However, actions that humans take can lead to alligators becoming more comfortable with humans potentially causing abnormal behavior.

“An alligator’s behavior is not to be aggressive to humans at all naturally. some things that can make alligators and other wildlife species become a nuisance is when they’ve been fed by people,” Gauldin said.

“Things that can cause wildlife to become a problem typically are caused by humans for example being fed. some thing as innocuous as throwing your fish scraps in the water can train an alligator to come to humans for food and that’s not a good thing.”

If you come across an alligator, or any wild animal for that matter, the best practice is to remain calm and not interact or engage with the creature.