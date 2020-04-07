What exactly will be “getting back to normal”?

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Dr. Fauci explained at Monday’s coronavirus daily briefing what he thought “getting back to normal” would look like for the country. “When we go back to normal we will go back gradually to the point where we can function as a society,” he said.
