What exactly will be “getting back to normal”?

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Newspath)–Dr. Fauci explained at Monday’s coronavirus daily briefing what he thought “getting back to normal” would look like for the country. “When we go back to normal we will go back gradually to the point where we can function as a society,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories