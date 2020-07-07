What do know if you want to tour the Louvre in Paris

PARIS, France (CBS Newspath)–The iconic Louvre Museum in Paris reopened on Monday after being closed for four months because of the pandemic. To see the Mona Lisa and other art you must book a time slot, wear a face mask, and follow social distancing guidelines, according to the museum.
