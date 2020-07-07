What do know if you want to tour the Louvre in Paris

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PARIS, France (CBS Newspath)–The iconic Louvre Museum in Paris reopened on Monday after being closed for four months because of the pandemic. To see the Mona Lisa and other art you must book a time slot, wear a face mask, and follow social distancing guidelines, according to the museum.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories