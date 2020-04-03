What a difference!

BONDI BEACH, Australia (CBS Newspath)–This is what Bondi Beach in Sydney looked like on March 20th and then what it looked like on March 31st. This week, Australia implemented stricter social distancing rules to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

