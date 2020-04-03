What a difference!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Thursday, the governor of Tennessee issued a stay at home order to help combat the coronavirus, which means Alabama is now surrounded by states with stay at home orders. A local man started a petition to get Governor Kay Ivey to do the same.

His name is Samuel Shelton, and he's not the only one wondering why Governor Ivey hasn't put a stay at home order in place in Alabama. In an email to News 5's Cherish Lombard, he says he is "just a concerned citizen who feels that it's his civic duty to read the writing on the wall if no one else will."