Whale shark encounter captured on video in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An unexpected surprise was captured off the coast of Destin of a whale shark on Aug. 9.
The owner of the boat spotted the whale shark, made a quick loop back.
“Before we even determined what was going on I had my fins on, mask on, camera in my hand and hit the water when we were about 600 feet from it and swam right up to it,” said Lucas Doran, scuba instructor.
This video is courtesy of Shark Quest Adventures.
Okaloosa County resident Kenneth Worley and his family shared amazing video of the encounter with City of Destin.
RGC Media, Inc. edited a video for the city.
