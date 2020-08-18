‘We’ll miss him’: Santa Rosa County deputy, 40, dies

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says it has lost one of its own.

Deputy Charles Pugh died Tuesday morning.

A media release says Pugh was employed with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for five years. He served as a sheriff’s deputy within the Detention Division and was an active member of the Sheriff’s Honor Guard.

Due to privacy laws, Sheriff Bob Johnson said he could not release Pugh’s cause of death. Johnson said the SRCSO would miss Pugh.

“He was a great guy,” Johnson said.



Arrangements for services will be forthcoming.

LATEST STORIES