Weigh-ins begin at Blue Marlin Grand Championship

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — As of Friday afternoon, four teams had made it back to weigh in at the Blue Marlin Grand Championship in Orange Beach.

One of those teams hooked a Marlin weighing in at a massive 575 pounds.

About 60 fishing left Orange Beach Thursday on the hunt for the biggest Blue Marlin in the Gulf of Mexico. They’re competing for a prize pool of about $1.4 million.

“There’s four places in the tournament. The heaviest Blue Marlin wins first place, and there’s a point system for second, third and fourth place,” said Jim Cox, the host of the tournament.

Businesses welcomed hundreds who came out Friday to the Wharf at Orange Beach where the tournament is being hosted.

“The Grand Marlin tournament has been a staple of The Wharf and Orange Beach,” said Jimmy McPhillips, general manager at The Southern Grind. “We are a fishing village and it just brings a lot of excitement to the Wharf, to Orange Beach, and brings a lot of customers. It’s a great event. It’s kind of the signature series of our summer.”

The fun continues Saturday. Weigh-ins for the remaining 54 teams will start at 5 p.m.