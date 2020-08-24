Weather conditions relatively calm at Dauphin Island as Marco arrives

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Conditions are relatively calm at Dauphin Island as Tropical Storm Marco makes his way to the Gulf Coast.

At 11 a.m. Monday, Marco had sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at about 8 mph, the NHC said.

Marco’s winds dropped to 40 mph at 5 p.m.

Marco is forecast to make landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a tropical storm. The storm is expected to be a Tropical Depression Tuesday and gone by Wednesday.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Marco

Tropical Storm Marco

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories