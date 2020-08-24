Weather conditions relatively calm at Dauphin Island as Marco arrives

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Conditions are relatively calm at Dauphin Island as Tropical Storm Marco makes his way to the Gulf Coast.

At 11 a.m. Monday, Marco had sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at about 8 mph, the NHC said.

Marco’s winds dropped to 40 mph at 5 p.m.

Marco is forecast to make landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a tropical storm. The storm is expected to be a Tropical Depression Tuesday and gone by Wednesday.

