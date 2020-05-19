Waterspout caught on camera

TEXARKANA, Tex. (CBS Newspath)–This waterspout was spotted over Wright Patman Lake in northeast Texas. The Texas Game Warden shared the video Saturday, and reminded people to pay attention to the weather while planning any boat trips.
