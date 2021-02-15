Waterfront Rescue Mission prepares for more guests as temperature drops

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As the temperature drops outside, the demand for available beds at area homeless shelters rises.

Volunteers at the Waterfront Rescue Mission in Pensacola were hard at work preparing for an increased need for its shelter Monday night into Tuesday, as temperatures plummet.

“When temperatures dip to freezing or below, we see a 10% to 20% increase in the men who overnight with us, and of course that changes our approach,” said Angie Ishee, senior vice president of public relations and development at the mission. “They need a warm place to sleep, a nutritious meal. They need to get out of the elements.”

Volunteers were seen making beds and cooking for up to 80 men who could seek shelter at the mission’s Pensacola campus. About 55 to 60 men are expected to stay at the Mobile campus.

“Serving is what we do at Waterfront and especially at a high-need time like this,” Ishee said.

One of the men staying overnight is William Money.

“(My) first name should be no,” Money joked.

Money said Monday afternoon he’s been staying at the mission since he moved back to Pensacola two weeks ago. He called the mission a blessing, despite his circumstances.

“It does mean a lot to be warm and dry, especially being visually impaired,” he said.

The mission said with plenty of cold days still ahead this winter, it is accepting cold-weather clothing items like coats, hats, and gloves. Monetary donations are also appreciated.