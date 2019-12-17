Water issues continue in Fairhope, City working on permanent solution

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents tell News 5 they’re having issues with their water supply once again in Fairhope.

It’s becoming more problematic for us. I know our customers are frustrated over the whole situation and were frustrated, too,” says Richard Peterson, Director of Public Utilities.

Peterson confirms the issue is affecting roughly 15-20 homes and businesses near County Road 32 and County Road 34.

We’ll meet with the engineer the first part of the year and look at a project that’ll help fix most of those problems and hopefully look at replacing that line in that particular section,” he says.

But, the first of the year is a long time to wait for those residents who are dealing with low water pressure, or no water at all, depending on the day.

The director tell us once their engineer designs a model of the water system they’ll have a much better idea of how to fix the problem for good.

“We may be looking at more production facilities, we may be looking at bigger lines that can serve those areas to reduce low pressure and mitigate the pressure issues we may have with leaks now,” he says.

As of Tuesday morning the line has been temporarily repaired.

