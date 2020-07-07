Water drive to benefit Baldwin County firefighters

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — Daniel Smith was a volunteer firefighter in Stapleton, starting out at a young age doing what he loved best.

“Daniel grew through the ranks and went through the training. He loved to come out on Monday nights and train. He loved to be a part of the team. He loved to look out for the other firefighters,” his dad Brent said.

It was 2017 when Daniel was killed in a work accident at his full-time job elsewhere. Since that time, his parents and fire station family have been tossing around ideas to honor Daniel while giving back to the men and women he worked with every day.

“As firefighters, we realize that the fire departments receive tax money, but that tax money has to be spent on certain items and water is not one of those items, so water has to be bought by someone,” Brent said.

That’s why his parents, who are also volunteer firefighters, are holding a water drive and selling T-shirts to help departments across our area.

“It’s very important that you have water and Gatorade to stay hydrated,” said Cynthia Byrd.

Any bottled water or Gatorade donation is appreciated. It can be dropped off at any local fire station.

“As a firefighter you know working in the fires and working out in the heat it gets really hot, you get exhausted really fast. Heat stroke is a real possibility,” Daniel’s dad added.

To purchase a T-shirt or for more information click here.

LATEST STORIES