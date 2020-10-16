WATCH: What the locals think about Saban being unable to coach – even virtually – against Georgia

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When big things happen, we want to hear from you. So every Friday on WKRG News 5 at 4, we take hot topics to the streets.
On the docket this week: NCAA/COVID-19 rules preventing Nick Saban from coaching from home this weekend, following his positive test result from earlier this week.
Saban, so far, has been asymptomatic – and team doctor Jimmy Robinson says he’s doing just fine.
