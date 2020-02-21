Watch this: Fiery belly landing caught on camera

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS Newspath) PLANE SKIDS ON RUNWAY: A small plane landed on its belly at Daytona Beach International Airport in Florida Thursday, according to airport officials. Video from Yelvington Jet Aviation showed flames trailing behind the plane. Officials said there were two people on board and no one was injured.

