DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS Newspath) PLANE SKIDS ON RUNWAY: A small plane landed on its belly at Daytona Beach International Airport in Florida Thursday, according to airport officials. Video from Yelvington Jet Aviation showed flames trailing behind the plane. Officials said there were two people on board and no one was injured.
- The rain is gone, but chilly temperatures will stick around for a few days
- Snow Dog becomes honorary Mayor!
- Caught on camera: Escape attempt
- Watch this: Fiery belly landing caught on camera
- Despite weather more than 16,000 attend Mystics Stripers Society Parade