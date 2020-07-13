WATCH: Secretary of State John Merrill discusses Alabama Senate runoff between Sessions, Tuberville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Alabama voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the contentious Republican battle between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville for the Republican nomination for Alabama’s Senate seat.
On Monday, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill spoke with CBS 42’s Art Franklin to discuss the runoff election, concerns of voting during the COVID-19 pandemic and what steps are being taken to keep voters safe.
Watch the full interview above.
