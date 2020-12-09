WATCH: Rep. Bradley Byrne gives farewell speech

WASHINGTON (WKRG) — Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) gave his farewell speech on the floor of the House of Representatives. Byrne spoke of his hope and optimism for the direction of our nation, what the American people have said in recent elections, and his thankfulness for the people of Southwest Alabama and other friends and supporters. Some highlights from his speech are below.

Congressman Byrne said: “There are people on both sides of the House who want to say this country is in a bad place and headed in the wrong direction. I believe that view ignores two very important things. One is our history, and the other is what I hear the people of America telling us… I think if the people of America knew their history better, they would be more hopeful, they would be more optimistic…

“Division in our country is the greatest internal threat we’ve got, and I will tell you, Mr. Speaker, it’s the greatest threat of all, because there is nothing that this great nation can’t accomplish when we are united, when we are e pluribus unum, one out of many. That is who America is, that’s who the American people want us to be, and that’s the great challenge before this House.

“I want to thank my long-suffering family. They loved me and they supported me, even when I wasn’t so lovable, and even when it wasn’t so easy to support me. I could not have done it without them.”

Byrne’s service in the House of Representatives will end at the conclusion of the 117th Congress on Jan. 3, 2021.

