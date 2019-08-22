WATCH: Plane crashes into Pacific Ocean

Two people escaped unscathed early Tuesday evening when their single-engine aircraft crashed into the Pacific Ocean.

Cell phone video shows the plane skidding along the water near Half Moon Bay, California.

The pilot, David Lesh, said the power suddenly cut off just moments before the plane went down. He and his co-passenger grabbed two flotation devices and a phone, which they used to record the entire ordeal.

Eventually, the Coast Guard showed up and threw down a basket to rescue Lesh and his friend, who had reportedly bobbed in the water for about 30 minutes.